Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Paul Raymond Baay Sells 239,500 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$131,725.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

