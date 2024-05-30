TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TLSI stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

