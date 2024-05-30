Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

