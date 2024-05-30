UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

