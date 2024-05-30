UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

PATH stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $15,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

