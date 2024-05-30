UiPath’s (PATH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

UiPath stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 93.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UiPath by 315.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in UiPath by 1,271.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

