United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

