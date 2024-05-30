United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.