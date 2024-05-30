United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,263 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

