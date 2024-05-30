United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,440 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NOV were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,605,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.12 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

