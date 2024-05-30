United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,817 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $198,916,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.