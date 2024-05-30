United Services Automobile Association Buys 4,545 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,581,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,223,000 after buying an additional 2,823,063 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after buying an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,384,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,864,000 after buying an additional 1,653,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

