United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,054 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

