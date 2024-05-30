United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Times were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $50.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

