United Services Automobile Association Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gentex were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

