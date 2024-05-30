United Services Automobile Association Has $621,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

