United Services Automobile Association Has $782,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 650,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 180,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FITB stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

