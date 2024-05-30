United Services Automobile Association Makes New $614,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,382 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 242,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

