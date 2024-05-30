United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,373 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $52,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $21,570,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,097,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

