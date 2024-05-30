United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,746 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 201,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

