United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,870 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

