United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,551 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

