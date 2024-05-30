United Services Automobile Association Purchases 3,083 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

