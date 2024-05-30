United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,172 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

