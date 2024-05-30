United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

SKX opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.