United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

