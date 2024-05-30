United Services Automobile Association Takes $743,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

