Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 18,775 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $358,602.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 423,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

