US Bancorp DE Has $3.35 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

