US Bancorp DE Sells 733 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $394.21 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

