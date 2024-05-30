USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. Raymond James raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,111,103 shares of company stock valued at $153,364,922 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

