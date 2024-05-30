Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $50,005.26 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 835,248 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 285,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

