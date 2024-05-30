Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $51.55 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.55 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00054113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,011,578 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

