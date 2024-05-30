Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 210.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

