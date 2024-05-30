Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 25,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 743,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.