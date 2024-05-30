Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $138,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $6,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

