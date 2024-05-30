Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $50,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

