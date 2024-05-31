14,700 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

