15,498 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $887.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

