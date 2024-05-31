1,773 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

