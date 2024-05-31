33,540 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $35.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

