50,720 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

