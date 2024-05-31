77,274 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

