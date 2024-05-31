7,875 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

NYSE FI opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

