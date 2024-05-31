Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 3.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.91 and last traded at $165.74. Approximately 25,030,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 67,702,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a PE ratio of 245.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.