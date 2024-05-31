Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $842,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

