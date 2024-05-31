Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.42-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

NYSE:A opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.81.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

