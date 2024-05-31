Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. 690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $567,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 99.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

