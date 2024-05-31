Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 26,915 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

