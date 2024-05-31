Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,954 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $44,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

